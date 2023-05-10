Then there was Sunday evening’s brilliantly eclectic concert.

As I watched the impressive programmes magnificently unfurl I had a ‘Eureka moment’... well, an idea at least.

The UK is really good at this stuff; pageantry, parades, pomp and circumstance. The best. Perhaps our USP?

So why not export it by organising other nations’ ‘big dos’? At a price of course... with each segment carefully costed and charged.

To use a slightly indelicate phrase, let’s ‘cash in’ on our presentational skills and experience.

This new and lucrative export would help offset the losses to our economy incurred by Brexit.

For instance, ‘UK Rule Britannia Ltd’ could put in a bid to arrange and run, say, the Russian Red Square May bash each year commemorating victory in the Great Patriotic War.

We’d do the choreography and make life a bit easier for the stiff-legged soldiers with their varicose veins. We’d try to lighten the mood with Morris dancers, maypoles etc, as those Russian parades can be a bit heavy-going.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York

Coronation party-poopers

Would you ask a troublemaker or an unpopular individual or someone who would agitate others to a party or organised event and still expect him or her to conform?

Of course you wouldn’t. And yet hundreds of uninvited individuals attended the coronation of King Charles III in London with nothing more on their minds than causing disruption and nuisance for the vast majority of people attending the event.

Night clubs and public houses employ door staff ‘bouncers’ to keep out troublemakers and disruptive individuals.

On the days of the largest street parties for 70 years the police and security individuals were effectively acting as door security and bouncers protecting the crowds of well-wishers from troublemakers.

By the way, I presume that the majority of the anti-monarchists will have refused to take the May 8 bank holiday and went into work just to make their point?

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York

Not your king?

Too bad for those who feel that Charles is NOT MY KING. Perhaps they should find somewhere else to live as they have obviously made a mistake to be in England. Where would you suggest?

Jean Frost, Heworth