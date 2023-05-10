YORK'S big wheel is back.

The giant Ferris wheel, which proved a big hit in the autumn of 2022, is currently being erected again in St Sampson's Square in the city centre.

According to a City of York Council planning notice, the wheel will be in place from today (Wednesday, May 10) until June 5.

During the period the wheel is in operation, St Sampson's Square will be closed to vehicles.

York's big wheel is being erected in the city centre

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be sign-posted during the event period, the council said.

Traffic signs and barriers will indicate the extent of the closure, it added.

When the 33 metre high wheel was brought to York last year, it was the first of its kind in the city centre.

The gondolas arrive for the big wheel

People riding on the wheel will have views of some of York’s most well known sites, including York Minster, Clifford’s Tower, Shambles, the City Walls, Museum Gardens, the River Ouse and the Guildhall.

