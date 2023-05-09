President Donald Trump has been found liable by a jury in a civil case for sexual abuse against a magazine columnist in the 1990s.
However, the jury rejected his liability for E Jean Carroll's claim of rape against Mr Trump.
Ms Carroll was awarded at least $5 million (around £4 million) for the 1996 sexual abuse and defamation the jury found Donald Trump liable for.
The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City just a few hours after the jury started deliberating.
The jury also found Donald Trump guilty of defamation because of an October 2022 post in which he called her allegations a "con job".
Donald Trump reacted to the verdict on social media, saying: "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"
Carroll told reporters: "We’re very happy."
