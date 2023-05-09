A missing teenager from York has been located.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed that the 17-year-old has been found after police had earlier issued a missing person appeal.
She had last been seen at around 7.45pm on Monday, May 8, in York.
But police confirmed just before midnight on Tuesday that she had been located.
