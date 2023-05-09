A force spokesperson has said that Sky, 17, was last seen at around 7.45pm yesterday, (Monday, May 8) in York.

She is described as white, with a slim build, around 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown eyes, and blonde bleached hair.

Sky was last seen wearing a black coat with knitted arms, a black and white jumper with a white and green motif on it, and black joggers.

The force spokesperson added that the 17-year-old is known to use the train network and will travel all across the country.

If you see Sky report it immediately to North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference 12230082403.