A MAN has been arrested following reports that two women were assaulted in a town near York.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Selby town centre.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "In the early hours of Saturday (May 6), police received a report that two women had been assaulted in the Market Place area of the town.
"A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while enquiries continue."
If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information that could assist the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Joanna Armitage, or email Joanna.Armitage@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference number 12230080686.
