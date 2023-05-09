As reported by The Press earlier, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Selby and York were on the scene at the fire in the Riccall area.

Now, a service spokesperson has said that the crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and foam to extinguish the fire.

They added: “The cause is believed to be sparks from jump leads igniting dust.”

A picture from the scene by station manager Tony Walker, shows the large tractor badly damaged after the fire.