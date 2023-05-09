Sparks from jump leads caused a tractor to go on fire today (May 9) in a village near York.
As reported by The Press earlier, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Selby and York were on the scene at the fire in the Riccall area.
Now, a service spokesperson has said that the crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and foam to extinguish the fire.
They added: “The cause is believed to be sparks from jump leads igniting dust.”
A picture from the scene by station manager Tony Walker, shows the large tractor badly damaged after the fire.
