FIRE crews were called to rescue a woman who had fallen down a steep embankment after her dog in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Acomb was called to rescue an elderly female who had fallen around three metres down an embankment whilst attempting to rescue her dog in Beningbrough earlier today (May 9).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The crew used a triple extension ladder and crew power to rescue the female, who had sustained a minor shoulder injury.
"The dog was unharmed."
