Over 230 people filled the historic York Assembly Rooms on Sunday (May 7) to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort with a special charity Ball.
Guests, including the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire, and people from as far away as the United States celebrated the coronation with a drinks reception and a three course dinner.
The guests danced to a performance by a 20 piece band of music students from the University of York - Big Band 106 - conducted by Ben Moss.
The York Guard came dressed in red, white, and blue.
Toasts were made to the King, the Royal Family, and the City of York, with a rendition of the National Anthem.
Brigadier Jim Richardson MBE, Clerk to the Merchant Adventurers, took the role of MC.
The black tie event was organised by representative to the King in York, Sheriff Suzie Mercer, who hands over the historic royal office of Sheriff at the end of this month.
Ms Mercer said: "It was a fabulous evening and so pleasing to see so many people celebrating the coronation whilst also supporting the cost of living appeal.
"Seeing the Assembly Rooms used again for its original purpose was very special indeed!"
As previously reported in The Press, the Sheriff said she was pleased to be hosting "such a special event", and it was an opportunity for York residents to celebrate the historic occasion in one of the city's "grandest buildings."
Thousands of pounds raised from the event were added to the Sheriff’s cost of living appeal to support local groups and organisations in partnership with the Two Ridings Community Foundation.
The event followed a similar format to the late Queen Elizabeth’s York Coronation Ball, which was held in the Assembly Rooms in 1953.
The York Assembly Rooms, in Blake Street, is an 18th-century assembly rooms building, which was originally used as a place for high class social events in York.
