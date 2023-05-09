YORK Rescue Boat has been called out to an incident with police officers.
The York Rescue Boat team said it had been called out this afternoon (May 9), along with North Yorkshire Police officers.
The team said it had been deployed at around 1pm.
*** Team Call Out ***— York Rescue Boat (@yorkrescueboat) May 9, 2023
Team deployed by @NYorksPolice@NYP_York @13.04
Further details may follow pic.twitter.com/BfJeH6y8Ga
