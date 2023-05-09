The hotel has bikes for guests to use, main corridor lighting is now LED, plastic key cards and door hangers have been replaced with wooden ones, and further moves have been made on recycling.

Hotel staff have also raised a record £15,038.12 in the St Leonard’s Hospice Accumulator Challenge, winning the event and its silver trophy. Events included a charity dinner, quiz and triathlon.

General Manager Simon Mahon said: “Something we really believe in at The Grand, is giving back to our community and making the city a better place right now and for generations to come.

“Through pulling together to support fantastic charities and pushing to be as sustainable and environmentally aware as we can be, we hope to make a positive difference to York and, of course, to our guests.

“We are grateful to Ms Maskell for her continued support at a local and national level.”