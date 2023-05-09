Oxify has opened on Clifton Moor, offering Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HbOT).

The therapy is described as non-invasive and involves breathing oxygen within a pressurised environment.

This enables the body to absorb up to sixteen times more oxygen to benefit the body’s cells and is an effective treatment for stress relief, skin rejuvenation, chronic fatigue, sports recovery and the symptoms of Long Covid, amongst other issues.

The venue on Kettlestring Lane is the fourth such business for Oxify, following on from others in Leeds, Manchester and Retford.

Father and daughter team Michael and Sarah Todd, who came from the Nottinghamshire town, founded Oxify there in 2021.

Sarah said: “We’re keen to engage with new customers in the York and North Yorkshire area and after many months of looking for the best site for us, Clifton Moor in York provided the perfect location.

“ HbOT treatments are globally recognised for benefiting a diverse variety of health and lifestyle issues, and we are fortunate as a business to enjoy the loyalty of many committed customers who benefit from HbOT.

“We are passionate about providing the very best service and give our clients the opportunity to improve their wellbeing. We chose York as our next step to enable us to help clients in the north of England. This is a beautiful city and the Clifton Moor site enables us to welcome clients from the city, its surrounding areas, as well as Harrogate, Ripon, Malton, Hull and Beverley.”

The premises were opened this afternoon (Tuesday) by the Rt Hon Lord Mayor Of York, Councillor David Carr, who was joined by Lady Mayoress Lynda Carr.

Cllr Carr said: “We are proud as a city to welcome such an advanced and innovative company to York. We offer not just a central location with excellent connections to the rest of the north of England, but access to a potentially excellent customer base with varying needs. We are delighted to welcome Oxify to our city and wish them every success.”

Bookings are open now and Oxify York are offering £10 taster sessions. The York Oxify premises are open 10am to 10pm Monday to Saturdays and from 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

Visit www.oxify.co.uk for details.