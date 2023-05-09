The Churchill Hotel at 65 Bootham, Clifton, first began erected the pods during the pandemic, describing them as a ‘lifeline’ for the lockdown-hit business.

Plans submitted to City of York Council recall how government imposed social distancing measures created a need for the pods, which were a permitted development right for a time.

“The pods proved immensely popular and were a lifeline for the hotel’s business,” the application said.

Private dining 'igloos' for hire at Churchill Hotel, York

The pandemic also fuelled a drive towards al fresco dining, which was highlighted by the council allowing outdoor public seating in College Street and elsewhere.

The hotel applied to erect the pods last year, but the city council refused approval, saying they would harm its setting.

However, the hotel erected them again for the third winter in succession, without approval at the time, saying the council had failed to determine the planning application.

Churchill Hotel acts as City of York Council proves too slow

The applicants, LHR Catering, rejects the view the see-through pods will harm the setting of the hotel. The new plans have enhanced landscaping proposals and the hotel has seen many changes over the years.

The pods do not need any ground excavation, are for five years and are ‘wholly reversible.’

The application also stresses the economic boost they have brought to the hotel, and thus to York.

“The success of the pods has resulted in additional jobs being created – 7 full time and 11 part time. The additional staff are required both because of the increased patronage generated by the pods and, because the pods are outdoor, they require additional staffing,” it said.

York hotel seeks 'lifeline pods' for its grounds

They help the hotel meet a need for less formal, outdoor and ‘experience’ dining, with many pod customers not staying at the hotel.

Staff can be employed for longer and the custom the pods generates, creates further demand from local suppliers, the application continued.

The pods erected over recent winters had also “enabled the hotel to maintain its patronage without giving rise to any complaints from residential neighbours.”

“Given the context of the Churchill Hotel and its large plot, it is not considered unreasonable for the hotel to have some element of outdoor seating. And given the changeable British climate, it is also considered reasonable for some part of this outdoor seating to be covered,” the application continued.

“As can be seen, the proposal for Dining Pods at The Churchill ticks most of these important food and drink consumer trends, as well as providing product innovation and helping the hotel survive as a viable business in the Bootham/Clifton area of York.”

The application added many smaller hotels are closing due to competition from larger budget and chain hotels.

“Pods make a valuable contribution to hotel revenue…The proposals would ensure the long-term viability of the hotel.”