At around 3.50pm on Saturday (May 6) a silver Skoda Karoq was struck by rocks being thrown from the iron bridge over the River Foss in Huntington Road in York.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "As a result of the rocks hitting the vehicle, the car blew a tyre and the driver pulled over to assess the damage.

"While pulled over the driver’s dog, who was with her in the car at the time, managed to jump out of the window into oncoming traffic. Very sadly, the dog was hit by a car and died immediately.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen anyone on the bridge who was throwing stones into oncoming traffic.

"They'd be particularly keen to speak to any residents in the area who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or who has captured doorbell footage of the incident.

"They'd also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured dash cam footage."

If you can help with this investigation please email lily.clennett@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1064 Clennett.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230080975.