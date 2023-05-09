North Yorkshire Police said officers, including specially trained firearms officers, were called to an incident in Gregory Close, Skelton, on Saturday, May 6, at about 10pm.

They found a man with a stab wound to his shoulder.

Read Next:

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injury is not believed to be life threatening, the force said.

A man, 36, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has since been released on bail while inquiries into the incident continue, police said.

A police spokesperson added: "Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on patrol in the area to provide reassurance to local residents."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12230081170.