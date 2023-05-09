La Salle Ventures UK Venture Property seek to erect a new glass frontage to the site of the long-closed Ryman’s stationery at 14 Coppergate.

Plans submitted to City of York Council also seek new access to the upper three floors of the four-storey building.

Earlier proposals for change of use to a laser skin clinic on the first floor were withdrawn in February 2018, but approval was given to convert the upper three floors into flats were approved later that year.

The application said: “To make the property more attractive for future tenants, the shop front would be removed and set back further within the core the building and the remaining space enclosed by a glass (or similar) balustrade which would then form a covered outdoor seating area for customers.”

It also said: “The building has been empty for some time and despite its prominent location within the City Centre, the continued absence of occupation and regular maintenance could have widespread negative impacts.”

It said at present the upstairs offices were dark and not efficient for a new use.

“Making such changes aligns with the ambitions to ensure that this property receives long term occupation which will support its future,” it added.