York Conservation Trust wants to erect a glazed screen in the Grade II-listed De Grey House at St Leonard’s Place.

Plans submitted to City of York Council says the trust recently gained approval for restoration works which included removing a modern stud wall partition between two rooms on the ground floor.

The application said: “It is now proposed to erect a glazed partition as its replacement to allow the creation of a separate staff office and a flexible meeting, exhibition, and public engagement space.”

The building has been tenanted for office space but has recently been vacant. Now, it is being restored and altered to form the head offices for the York Conservation Trust and Council for British Archaeology.

Restoration approved for De Grey House in York

The latest changes, with double doors, it continues, will maintain access between the two parts and not affect the floor plan of the building’s architectural interest.

The application added: “The proposed new partition will provide a physical but non-visual division of the ground floor space, and thus, unlike the previous partition, allow the historic spatial arrangement to still be easily read.

“The proposed work has been carefully considered to ensure there is minimal impact to the heritage asset.”