Liz Davis, who lives in Haxby, started her career at the age of 16 and retired on February 28.

The 66-year-old has been nominated for Health Service Hero in this year’s York Community Pride Awards.

This award, which has been sponsored by Latimer Development, celebrates the everyday unsung heroes who quietly go about their duties in the health service, with dedication second to none.

Liz started her career as an enrolled nurse then completed her formal nurse training in 1975, and became a staff nurse in 1993.

Liz started her career aged 16 and retired in February (Image: Supplied)

During this time Liz said she has seen some tremendous changes - recalling how as a student nurse she had to buy her own uniform and was not allowed to speak to the doctors.

Liz worked in one of the new Walk in Centres in York and, while there, was able to offer a complete package of care for patients as part of a bigger team.

This work led to more opportunities, and it was then she met a very young Dr David Hartley, working for York Medical Group practice, and Prof Mike Holmes, which led to her Nimbuscare days.

Liz worked for Nimbuscare before she retired (Image: Nimbuscare)

Of nursing today, Liz said it is important to keep educating on new procedures as the profession continues to be “more multi-skilled and multi-disciplined”.

She said: “You can’t change the NHS. You have to change yourself before you can change others.

“You have to keep yourself educated for your patients.”

Liz said the most important part about her job was her patients.

“We talk about footballers being heroes. The patients who I have seen, who keep going - they are the heroes. They make the job.”

Liz was on shift when the news broke that the UK would be going into lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid.

Shortly after this she said cars pulled up at the front of the building and offered items, such as flowers and bread, from businesses that would be closing due to the restrictions.

One of Liz's awards in recognition of standards of patient care (Image: Liz Davis)

She continued to work through the pandemic, giving credit to her husband David.

When deciding on whether to take extra shifts, Liz said David always supported her and recognised the importance of her task.

“Everyone just had to keep going,” she said.

“It was a very intense time.”

During the pandemic she also worked as a vaccinator at Askham Bar where she said up to 4,000 people were vaccinated a day.

Liz added: “I have been lucky. I have had a very blessed career.

“And yes - I would do it all over again.”

