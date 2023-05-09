North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious road traffic collision (RTC) that occurred on the A1 motorway north bound carriageway at Boroughbridge.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Monday (May 8) and involved a blue BMW 1 Series and a white Vauxhall Astra which were both travelling on the north bound carriageway.

The fire and ambulance services also attended and the road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the incident.

The driver and two passengers who were travelling in the Astra received non-life threatening injuries which required hospital treatment. The BMW driver was unharmed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the collision to contact them. They said they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who captured dashcam footage of the crash.

If you can help the investigation, you should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. You can also email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230082433 when passing on any information.