Agents selling Towton Hall, say the star and “their entourage” visited the historic venue just outside Tadcaster earlier this week.

Blenkin & Co put the property, which comes with the Rockingham Arms, on the market last month ago with a guide price in excess of £2.5M.

Managing director Edward Hartsthorne says this is the first time the family home has been on the market for 60 years.

Since the property went on sale, it has been attracting ‘big hitters’.

Edward said: “I can’t say who, but they include a very well-known pop star. It would be like ‘it’s so cool’ (if they bought it).”

“They visited the property with an entourage this week. I can’t say if they put in an offer.”

The Rockingham Arms pub

Edward won’t even reveal if the star is male or female.

“Even without this person, we have had some very big players, which is really nice,” he said.

Other ‘serious’ interest includes lawyers from Leeds, looking to relocate closer to York and businesspeople from West Yorkshire.

This is helped by its location, promising good access to Leeds, York and the A1 (M).

Blenkin & Co say Towton Hall is of ‘national significance’ as the 18th Century home is close to the site of the Battle of Towton in 1461.

Whilst much of the hall was built in 1770, it incorporates a 14th Century tower that was standing when England’s bloodiest battle took place and is still standing today.

The links to the War of the Roses was further confirmed when in 1996, the bodies of 43 soldiers from the defeated Lancastrian army were discovered buried beneath Towton Hall’s dining room during building work. All were young men who showed signs of injuries from a violent battle.

Towton Hall is available whole or in three lots.

The hall, built from locally-quarried limestone, has five bedrooms, there are also outbuildings and land totalling more than 14 acres. A further 80 acres of amenity land is available by separate negotiation.

Edward continued: “Unusually, the estate includes a country pub, the Rockingham Arms, that comes with a manager’s flat and a pub garden.”

The pub is making a profit and has room for 80 indoor and 80 outdoor covers on the 0.4acre site. Its financial figures are available on request.

The dog-friendly gastropub is a Tripadvisor favourite with many 5-star reviews for its food, drinks and service.

Edward added: “You can put a stamp on a place like this. The package and location are the key.”