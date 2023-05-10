A series of events are being held this month (May) to gather information and views from key organisations and enterprises involved in the tourism sector to develop the first countywide destination management plan.

North Yorkshire Council is coordinating the new strategy, which will be aimed at boosting the multi-million pound tourism industry and supporting its tens of thousands of workers, while also attracting a wider and more diverse range of visitors to the county.

The council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The opportunity to develop the first county-wide plan to promote tourism is a major milestone for North Yorkshire.

NORTH YORKSHIRE: North Yorkshire Council bans TikTok from staff phones

“The views of businesses and organisations involved in tourism will be key to developing the strategy and the future of the industry as a whole.

“We have such a breadth of tourism businesses and attractions which we can be rightly proud of, but we want to ensure that the sector can grow and flourish in the future and help support the region’s wider economy.”

Invitations have been sent out to tourism businesses for the workshops, which are free and will be staged both in person and online.

Attendees will be asked about their priorities and aspirations for the tourism industry as well as the strengths, opportunities and challenges being faced by North Yorkshire’s visitor economy.

Sessions will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at The Old Deanery in Ripon from 11am to 1pm, and later that day at Skipton Castle from 3pm until 5pm.

A third in-person event will be held at Scarborough Rugby Club on Thursday, May 18, during 11am-1pm, followed by two online sessions from 5.30pm to 7pm on Tuesday, May 23, and then from noon until 1.30pm on Thursday, May 25.

Latest move in transport plans for Harrogate and Selby

A survey of North Yorkshire's visitor economy is also being conducted to allow a greater understanding of the views of industry.

The questionnaire will focus on accommodation, attractions and experiences, food and drink, festivals and events, as well as heritage and culture, landscape and countryside, towns and villages, access and transportation and visitor services.

The draft destination management plan is due to be finalised by the end of June, before being presented to councillors in July.

Then, in September, a bid will be submitted to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for North Yorkshire to be home to a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), which will involve both the private and public sectors and will need to follow a new national process to be eligible for support and potential funding from the Government.

Domestic visitors spend £1.5M in North Yorkshire every year. Tourism employs 41,200 staff and accounts for 11% of the county’s overall economy.

For details and to attend, go to: www.eventbrite.com/cc/north-yorkshire-destination-management-plan-2137459 online.

The questionnaire is at https://cvent.me/YB2V7D.