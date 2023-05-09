Ripon-based Farmison & Co was acquired last week by a consortium led by ex-Asda CEO Andy Clarke.

Now, the upmarket retailer has confirmed it has begun a phased re-opening of operations.

A selection of heritage breeds will go on sale online at www.farmison.com, with more ranges gradually brought back to the website over the weeks ahead.

Its Ripon shop and click-and-collect location, ‘Cut by Farmison’, will also re-open later this week.

Since acquiring the business, the new owners report "significant work to begin bringing the business back to life."

After a certification inspection at its Ripon headquarters, the Food Standards Agency has given Farmison the green light to restart operations.

The business says it has has also re-engaged key leaders in operations, supply and its butchery department – part of a plan to re-recruit over 50 people over the course of the coming months.

It has also obtained commitments from its farming partners across the north of England, that they will continue to supply Farmison with the grass-fed, heritage breed meat that is at the heart of Farmison’s customer promise.

The sustainable online meat retailer was acquired last week by a consortium led by well-known Yorkshire retailer Andy Clarke and Chilli Marketing’s Gareth Whittle, Christian Barton and Kieron Barton.

Initial ranges available to customers online include better meat for the BBQ including 32 day dry-aged rib steak, handmade hot dogs and Farmison & Co’s signature cut dry aged sirloin steak alongside pork, chicken and lamb sourced from its network of farms across the north.

New executive chairman Andy Clarke said: “I want to give a massive thank you to the Farmison team who’ve acted with incredible speed to bring the business back to life – and of course to our farmers across Yorkshire and the North, who are determined to support the business get back on its feet.

“We’ve been absolutely bowled over by the messages of support from colleagues, customers and suppliers since taking ownership of the business.

“It will be some weeks yet before we have our full ranges back online, but we thank each and every one of the customers who’ve sent us those messages of encouragement and support over the past few weeks.

"It means the world to the whole Farmison team. We look forward to serving them once more in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

Farmison & Co sells online directly to customers across the UK, and through wholesale channels such as Harrods, Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason and Michelin star restaurants.