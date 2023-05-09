Police in York are urgently searching for a man who has been reported missing.
North Yorkshire Police says that Peter Fawcett, 92, is missing from his home in New Earswick.
Peter hasn't been seen since around 4.30am this morning (Tuesday, May 9). He may be on foot or travelling by bus.
If you know where he is, call North Yorkshire Police immediately, via 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, quoting incident 135 of today.
