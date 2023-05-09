A MISSING York man has been found safe and well by police officers.
North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed that the missing 92-year-old man from the city has been found.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The 92-year-old man who went missing form York in the early hours of Tuesday May 9 has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to all who shared the appeal to locate him."
