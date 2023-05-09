York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has expanded the perinatal mental health midwifery team to provide more support to patients with mental health needs.

They also work closely with local mental health teams to ensure people are given the right care.

Read Next:

Lorraine Dodd, Lead Perinatal Mental Health Midwife, said: "I am proud to be able to offer support and guidance to pregnant patients and their families and help them through their pregnancy journey to parenthood.

"Although exciting, pregnancy can also be a daunting time for those with additional mental health needs.

"It can feel a very lonely and frightening place and our aim is to make this easier for patients - we are holding their hands through the journey."

It highlights the issues raised in Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week (May 1 to 7), a national campaign organised by women with lived experience who came together in 2014 to spread awareness for maternal mental health while pregnant or after having a baby.