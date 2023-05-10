Adders have been spotted at Strensall Common and have come into contact with dogs when they venture into the grass.

Jane Manley, a director at Happy Pets Yorkshire dog walkers, said she was walking a five-year-old cocker spaniel near the reserve early on the morning of April 25 when it was bitten on the nose by an adder.

The director, who has lived in Strensall for 25 years, said she was also aware of two other cases where dogs had been bitten by adders in recent weeks.

An adder previously spotted at Strensall Common in August 2022, by Annie Greenhouse (Image: Annie Greenhouse)

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust previously explained that the adder is the UK's only venomous snake, and its bite can be painful and cause inflammation.

They said that poison from the snakes is “generally of little danger to humans”, but said to seek medical attention immediately if bitten.

Jane said the dog was sniffing in the grass when it was bitten by an adder and suffered “severe inflammation” to its head and body because of a reaction to the venom.

Fortunately, the dog pulled through after receiving treatment from a vet.

“The vets really didn't think that he would pull through and it was touch and go for three days,” said Jane.

“His head was swollen out of all proportion, so much so that he was unrecognisable.

“His whole body was enormously swollen too all down the side of the bite site.

“The adder puncture marks can still be seen on his mouth, and on his tummy, there are bruises from the severe swelling.

“Thank goodness he was young and fit enough to survive the ordeal.”

The adders have been spotted in Strensall Common (Image: Dylan Connell)

Dave Powell, living landscapes officer for East Yorkshire, warned those walking dogs around Strensall Common to keep their dogs on leads and stick to main paths.

He said: “If you are lucky enough to spot an adder, keep your distance wherever possible and enjoy from afar.

“Adders are shy and secretive animals, enjoying basking in the sun at this time of year.

Read past stories about the snakes:

“They much prefer to slink into the undergrowth rather than confront and only tend to bite in defence if they are disturbed or trod on.

“Strensall Common nature reserve is an incredibly important site for adders – one of the few remaining homes they have in Yorkshire – as well as for ground nesting birds.”

Dave added: “If you suspect your dog has been bitten by an adder, please contact your vet immediately.”

The snakes can be seen between March and October in Strensall Common, but summer is said to be the best time of year (Image: Dylan Connell)

Adders are native to Britain and, although in decline, not uncommon to be seen in areas such as Strensall Common, according to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust spokesperson.

The snakes can be seen between March and October, but summer is said to be the best time of year.

More information can be found at: https://www.ywt.org.uk/