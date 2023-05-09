Anaplan, which was founded by Guy Huddlestone and Michael Gould in 2006, has submitted plans to transform the second floor of the West Offices on Station Rise.

The company, which operates a product development division in York’s Bonding Warehouse, but is now based in San Francisco, was bought out by private equity firm Thoma Bravo last year for £10.4bn.

It makes business planning, supply chain and financial software, with customers including Coca Cola, the NHS, Godiva chocolates and Konica Minolta.

City of York Council moved into the Grade II-listed building in 2012 at a cost of £32M. But since the pandemic, the council has been renting out sections as staff continue to largely work from home. Last autumn, just a third of spaces were available to council staff as the city council sought to generate extra income.

Now, the latest plans from Anaplan speak of a “significant shift in priorities for workspaces and the principal drive being well-being.”

Planning documents submitted to City of York council say workplaces are becoming “more of a destination point” featuring “a more comfort centric model with the ‘hotelization’ of these spaces.”

They explained: “The blurred lines between workplace, hospitality and leisure design aim to provide a sense of luxury and escapism, in hope to tempt people back into the office environment whilst also raising productivity and creativity.”

The plans feature a formal workspace welcome area and boardroom break out, a collaboration area, workspace kitchen and printer/IT area.

The changes promise an ‘industrial feel’ to the building, that was originally a railway station, with ‘warm tones’ to “create a calming environment where workers feel comfortable and relaxed.”

“The low level lighting creates a sense of intimacy, relaxation, and comfort for informal meetings, morning coffees and a different working environment to stimulate creativity.”

There would also be planters for screening and ‘biophilia’ and to create a ‘calming library feel.’

The application added: “Anaplan is a company who put people at the forefront of the business, recognising that the people are fundamental to the success and sustainability of the group. The ‘Anaplan Way’ continues to create a positive and inclusive culture that will empower employees in order for them to grow and thrive within the business.”

The plans also concluded: “Detailed and careful consideration has been given to the design of the proposed development with special interest in the historical nature of the building. The Heritage Impact Assessment which accompanies this application finds that the proposals will cause no harm to the significance of the Grade II* listed building. The proposed development helps the building attract future occupiers, ensuring it long term viability.”