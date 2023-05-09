The 'Captain's Desk' Davenport, which was made circa 1875 to 1880, will be up for sale in Tennants Auctioneers Scientific and Musical Instruments, Cameras, and Tools Sale in Leyburn on Wednesday, May 17.

At first glance, this piece appears to just be a writing desk with a sloped piano-lid, but concealed inside it is a musical box.

• A Fine and Rare ‘Captain’s Desk’ Davenport with Mandolin Cylinder Musical Box – Estimate: £4,000-6,000 (Image: Tennants Auctioneers)

A spokesperson for Tennants Auctioneers said: "Very few such pieces have ever appeared on the open market.

"This rare piece is at the intersection of furniture making and mechanical musical instruments and displays the cooperative artisanship of multiple makers.

"The musical box was made by A.B Bremond, a Swiss musical box maker whose main body of work dates to the mid to late nineteenth century.

"The Davenport casework has been ascribed to Edwards and Roberts, a successful furniture maker and retailer in London."

• A Superb Symphonion Upright Longcase Disc Music Box Timepiece – Estimate: £3,000-5,000 (Image: Tennants Auctioneers)

A second musical box is also on offer - this time in a longcase form with a clock, which will be sold with an estimate of £3,000 to £5,000.

The spokesperson said: "Grand, imposing, and technically brilliant, the superb piece was made by Symphonion, one of the finest and most admired makers of musical boxes."

• A Samuel Alcock & Co Pharmacy Leech Jar and Cover – Estimate: £1,000-1,500 (Image: Tennants Auctioneers)

Elsewhere in the sale is a violin made in 1901, estimated to go for £3,000 to £4,000, and a pharmacy leech jar decorated with green and white ground with gilding, which is estimated to go for £1,000 to £1,500.

Tennats has said that the prices quoted are an estimated hammer price, which are subject to 22 per cent buyer’s premium plus VAT. Estimates are subject to change.

To view the catalogue and register for the online bid, click here.