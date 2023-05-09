Ryan Swain, from Norton, began his attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the furthest distances travelled on a skateboard in 12 hours and 24 hours, at Elvington Airfield, near York, at 9am on Monday.

But rain, wind and standing water made the runways treacherous and he eventually had to withdraw after pulling his hamstring.

Ryan, 33, said he managed 90 miles, which he thinks is a British record, and his team are also looking into whether he has broken any other records for a conventional skateboard, as the world records he was trying to better were all done on specialist longboards.

Ryan said: “We just got hit with everything and the dream turned into a nightmare – the weather, the adverse conditions.

“The first three hours were amazing then this rain hit, making the conditions very wet and very slippery. Then there was two or three millimetres of surface water and 15mph winds.

“And then, about six hours in, I felt my hamstring rip.”

Ryab continued for a few more hours but eventually realised he could do himself some serious long-term damage and took the difficult decision to stop.

“I probably did a lot more damage but I didn’t want to give up,” he said, “I wanted to see it through.

“Even if I wasn’t going to break a world record, I wanted to get as much mileage in as I could.

“I just literally could not give any more. I’d given everything that I had in me.”

He was aiming to cover 300 miles over the 24-hour period. The record is 261.8 miles, set by Andrew Andras in Florida, in the US, in 2013.

Ryan, who lives with adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and was determined to use his love of the sport to raise awareness of neurodiversity and mental health disorders.

“I was heartbroken and I cried like crazy at the end, just because I wanted it so badly.

“But what we’ve achieved is enormous enough as it is, and I’m very thankful to everyone that got involved.”

He said: “ADHD and neurodivergence are massive parts of my life and if I can give back to anybody else that is enduring them, hoping it resonates and gives out a message that even if you’re facing something really difficult there’s always a way out of it, you’ve just got to be able to communicate and talk.

“I could have just pretended everything was fine and carried on and ended on doing serious damage to my body and my mental health.

“I’m happy with what we achieved, we’ve raised thousands and thousands of pounds for three amazing charities. I’m proud of that.”

Mr Swain was raising money for Mind, Andy’s Man Club UK and the Next Steps Mental Health Resources Centre, in Norton.

He said: “Obviously I’m heartbroken but it wasn’t really about me.

“For me, the message is more important.

“Hopefully this will draw the right attention now to mental health and try and lift that stigma.”

Ryan said he was “overwhelmed” by the support he has received.

"I will heal and rise up and potentially go again in the future.

"A huge thank you to everyone who came out and supported and has supported me on this journey there’s too many to mention but they all know who they are and I am eternally grateful this was always about togetherness and that’s something I feel we achieved coming together for a cause which means a lot to so many of us, mental health.

More details about the challenge can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ryanswain24hoursskate.