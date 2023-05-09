CREWS have been called to tackle a fire caused by machinery in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Selby and York are dealing with a fire in the Riccall area involving plant machinery.
Station manager, Tony Walker, said: "Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet are being used to extinguish the fire."
Crews from Selby and York are currently dealing with a fire in the Riccall area involving plant machinery. 2 breathing apparatus and 1 hose reel jet used to extinguish the fire. @theyorkmix @selbytimesuk @yorkpress pic.twitter.com/0C8KIbje80— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) May 9, 2023
