Celebrations are underway at a farm shop in Ryedale following a recent awards night.
Cedarbarn Farm Shop, in Pickering, won the Best Retailer award in the Azets Food and Drink Business Awards, which were held in York last week.
The farm shop’s co-founder, Mandy Avison, said: "We were shocked, but delighted to win as we were up against some great businesses in Yorkshire Garden Centres, York Gin and Weetons Food Hall.
"It was a fantastic event and great to see so many suppliers and friends at the awards ceremony.
“Thanks to Azets for organising the awards and Reed Boardall for sponsoring the category."
The win is the latest in a series of awards for the Thornton Road site that include Independent Business in the Scarborough Excellence in Business Awards, Family Business of the Year in the York Press Business Awards, and Best Farm Shop in the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards.
Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small pick your own strawberries operation from a caravan 26 years ago.
It is now a popular farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its farm and a neighbouring farm, working with local suppliers.
