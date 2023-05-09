His death was confirmed “with great sadness” by Scott Marshall Partners, which said he was a “beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor”.

Hardiman was best known for playing the title role in the CBBC show The Demon Headmaster which was first broadcast between 1996 and 1998.

The CBBC TV series was based on the children’s books of the same name by Gillian Cross.

He terrified an entire generation of children in The Demon Headmaster. What an icon. pic.twitter.com/16dPLQc0Wo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 9, 2023

Fans will remember Hardiman's piercing green eyes which were hidden behind dark glasses only to be removed when he hypnotised his victims.

Hardman also later reprised his role for a cameo when the series was rebooted by CBBC in 2019.

Viewers may also recognise the stage and screen star for his appearances in The Crown, Wallander, Doctor Who and Prime Suspect.

Hardiman also played roles in Colditz, Secret Army, Bergerac and Minder.

The actor is survived by his wife Rowena and his two children.

Tributes flood in for Demon Headteacher Terrence Hardiman

He terrified me when I was a child in The Demon Headmaster! Sad to hear that Terrence Hardiman has passed away at the age of 86. pic.twitter.com/uWz7ap3X1V — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 9, 2023

Tributes have already begun flooding in for the actor with many sharing their sorrow on social media.

One fan wrote: "Awfully sad news about Terrence Hardiman, who has passed away aged 86.

"Terrified a generation as the Demon Headmaster, but could not have been more of a good-natured gentleman in real life."

A second user posted: "Terribly sad news of Terrence Hardiman passing away. He was supremely terrifying in The Demon Headmaster, but I had the pleasure of meeting him once at one of my school's fetes, It took a bit of convincing to go up to him, but he was absolutely wonderful and kind. RIP."

While another shared: "RIP #TerrenceHardiman, what an amazing gent he was. Met him once and he was a very kind soul."