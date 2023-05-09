North Yorkshire Police said one of its Safety Camera Vehicles captured the motorbike travelling at 144mph in a 60mph zone near to Easingwold on the A19, where officers said there have been a number of collisions resulting in death or serious injury.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The vehicle was stopped by one of our colleagues and rider details were obtained.

"They were also found to be uninsured, so the vehicle was seized at the roadside.

"This will now be dealt with through the court process."