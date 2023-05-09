Drivers are being warned that Grosvenor Road, in Clifton, will close from 7.30am on Monday, May 15, until 5pm on Saturday, May 20.

City of York Council has said the road is to close for sewer installation works.

The closure is directly outside the entrance to the former York City Football Club ground, Bootham Crescent.

Last year (2022) the club completed its sale of the former grounds – the club's home for nearly 90 year - to Permission Homes for £7 million.

Work is now underway to re-develop the site with 93 new homes.

An artist's impression of the first Bootham Crescent homes to go on the market (Image: Persimmon)

As reported by The Press last week, details have been released of the first three homes to go on the market at the prime York development.

Savills York are selling two four bed terraces and one three bed terrace for £525,000 and £400,000 respectively.

Persimmon previously said that these are just the first homes to go on sale and the new Bootham Crescent development will eventually provide the full 93 new homes.

They said 19 properties are to be transferred to the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust to be made available for social rent and discount sale.