On Friday (May 5), after handing out coronation medals to the pupils of Copmanthorpe Primary School, The Lord Mayor of York, councillor David Carr, accompanied by the Lady Mayoress, Linda Carr attended Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre to formally open the refurbished sports hall.

Over a two-year period the sports hall has been fitted with a new polyurethane elastic sports floor, new acoustic panels and a floor protection system.

The total cost was over £35,000 raised with assistance from the National Lottery, Copmanthorpe Parish Council and City of York District Council.

The improvements have led to an increase in the use of the sports hall and a "much-improved" user experience.

Users of the sports hall now include cricket, badminton, table tennis, karate and fitness classes run by Julie Towner. The hall, which is the largest in Copmanthorpe, is also available for private bookings when not in use for sporting activities.