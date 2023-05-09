North Yorkshire Police is investgating a spate of bicycle thefts which occured on Saturday, April 8, in Harrogate.

Officers have not yet been able to find the owner of the bike pictured, which is suspected to have been stolen from a shed near to Station Parade.

A 50-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on conditional bail.

If this bike belongs to you, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Conor Taylor. Alternatively, you can email conor.taylor@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Proof of ownership of the bike will need to be provided. Please quote the reference number 12230062611 when passing information.