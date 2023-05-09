The Millie Wright Children’s Charity are holding their second annual Family Fun Run on Saturday May 13 in Poppleton, York.

Launched in May 2022 by Ceri and Nigel Wright, in memory of their daughter Millie, The Millie Wright Children’s Charity exists to address the inequalities in charitable support for families with children diagnosed with life threatening non-cancerous conditions.

Millie passed away in August 2021, aged just 13. She had been suffering from an underlying auto-immune health condition and fell ill in March 2021.

Before her death, Millie - described by her family as “inspirational and courageous” - was diagnosed with aplastic aneamia, a complication of acute hepatitis and acute liver failure.

The charity was set up in memory of Millie Wright (Image: Supplied)

The charity in her name aims to provide hands-on practical, emotional and financial support for parents, carers and their wider families.

Speaking on the Fun Run, Ceri said: “We are thrilled to be having our second Family Fun Run on May 13 in memory of our beloved daughter Millie, on what would have been her 15th birthday.

"Our event is for everyone, for all ages and abilities. We really encourage you to come in fancy dress, so lace up your trainers and join us for a fantastic day of fun and fundraising."

The event is being sponsored by Harrowells Solicitors - and it marks the one-year anniversary of The Millie Wright Children's Charity.

Head of community and charitable support at Harrowells Solicitors, Peter Mills, said: “Isn’t it fantastic to come together for the Fun Run and raise funds to help The Millie Wright Children’s Charity make a difference. We look forward to seeing you all on the day.”

The Millie Wright Children’s Charity is based at Leeds Children’s Hospital and recognised by Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust. Their current initiatives include '#feedtheparents', helping parents and carers to access free food and drinks, so that they don’t have to leave their child’s bedside.

The charity has been advocating nationally for parents to be fed in hospital since being founded in 2022. Their ‘Saturday Suppers’ and ‘Stocking the Parent's Kitchens’ initiatives have been met with high praise and great thanks from parents and nursing staff alike.

The Wright family before Millie sadly passed away in 2021 (Image: Supplied)

The charity aims to recognise the strain and uncertainty arising from having a seriously ill child in hospital and is a big advocate of mental health and wellbeing. The team's plans for this year include the introduction of Family Support Workers to provide much needed help and support for parents.

The charity also supports the activities of the hospital play team, bringing normality to the lives of these, often long-stay, patients.