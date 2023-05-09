This Spanish EV is closely related to the class-leading VW ID 3, taking many of the best bits from its German cousin, but spicing them up to create a more edgy feel.

Depending on your taste, the Born features a more stylish interior, as well as an upgraded infotainment system.

The entry-level V1 version is a pretty well-equipped car, but our V2 test car came with some extra features, including heated front seats, a head-up display to project your speed on to the windscreen and privacy glass.

Performance is brisk, with the quickest Born, tested here, going from 0-62mph in 6.6 seconds, with 228bhp available and torque of 310Nm.

It’s fun to drive, with instant acceleration thanks to the e-Boost system, but it perhaps falls just short of a car you could regard as a performance model.

Grip levels are good, the steering is quick and precise, and the handling is generally very trustworthy. The set-up of the car means it feels more nimble when cornering than its weighty 1,838kg might suggest

Sharp bodywork and a dynamic-looking face give the Born a real sense of kerb appeal - and I was conscious of people turning their heads for a second look during my week in its presence.

At the back, the funky look continues thanks to an eye-catching LED light bar that stretches across the tailgate.

The finishing touch to the car’s appearance is provided by gorgeous-looking 20-inch Hurricane machined aero wheels.

The cabin has a premium feel, with interior ambient lighting adding to the overall effect.

The 5.3-inch digital cockpit and 12-inch touchscreen on the dash offer sharp graphics .

Satnav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all part of the package.

If there was one grumble, it’s the absence of physical buttons, with touch sensitive controls feeling a little fiddly on occasions.

The seats are comfortable and spacious, front and back, while the 385-litre boot space is useful. Folding the Cupra’s rear seats gives you 1,267 litres of space to play with,

The bucket seats have been created from a recycled polymer fiber fabric, Seaqual Yarn, with upcycled marine plastic retrieved from beaches, oceans, rivers and estuaries.

With the electric powerplant and recyclable materials, you can’t doubt that the Born is right ‘on message’ in terms of sustainability.

In terms of the technical details, it’s a 77/82 kWh Lithium-ion battery, with voltage of 270-459.

The charging time from 0-100 per cent on AV 11kw is 6 hours and 15 minutes, while you can charge from 5 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes on a DC 135kW.

The Born is available with a choice of either a 58kWh or 77kWh battery. The 201bhp 58kWh model is able to cover up to 265 miles on a full charge, while the top-of-the-range Born fitted with a 77kWh battery and providing 228bhp can cover a maximum of 343 miles before recharging is needed.

As Cupra’s first all-electric car, the Born moves the Spanish sporting brand into new territory, and it’ll be interesting to see what else SEAT’s offshoot can produce as we move towards the all-electric era.

CUPRA Born 58kWh V2 230PS e-Boost:

ENGINE: Permanent magnetic synchronous electric motor

TRANSMISSION: Single-speed automatic

ELECTRIC CONSUMPTION (kWh/100km)WLTP: 15.5-17.4

0-62 MPH: 6.6 seconds

TOP SPEED: 99mph

PRICE: £40,075 as tested