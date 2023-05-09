The Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington hosted ‘We’ll Meet Again’, its annual festival of 1940s life, over the coronation weekend, with re-enactors in period wartime dress, alongside vintage vehicles, talks and demonstrations.

Visitors to the museum - on the site of RAF Elvington which was a Second World War heavy bomber base - were able to watch the coronation of King Charles III in the reconstructed 1930s Astra cinema – similar in style to those found on many RAF stations of the time.

The museum site was full of re-enactors, dressed as British soldiers, sailors and airman of the 1940s, along with many in civilian dress of the period.

Second World War re-enactors at the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington. Picture: Andy Crossley

Refreshments were also offered from an original, period NAAFI wagon, serving mugs of tea and slices of ‘bread pudding’ made to an original 1940s recipe.

Museum spokesman Jerry Ibbotson said: “We’ll Meet Again was booked in way before the coronation date was set but we decided to use it as an opportunity for people to mark this special day, alongside everything else on offer.”

RAF Elvington was home to Halifax bombers of the RAF, which flew hundreds of missions from 1943 onwards.

The Yorkshire Air Museum contains the only Halifax mark three in the UK which was on display outside the main hangar, along with other aircraft from the wartime period, including the Dakota paratrooper transport.

Second World War re-enactors at the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington. Picture: Andy Crossley

Photographer Andy Crossley, who attended the 'We'll Meet Again' event and took our amazing pictures, said: "What a day its turned out to be.

"The weather held off for most of the day. But nothing was going to stop these people, with period music heard around the airfield along with classic Second World War jeeps and NAAFI vans offering a drink to service air crews, the scene was set for an all-outstanding day at Elvington Air Museum."