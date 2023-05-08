Before you even reach the beautiful Palladian country house you can't help but marvel at its setting in an elevated and private position surrounded by the protected National Trust Studley Royal Deer Park, with spectacular views across the park and beyond to Ripon Cathedral.

The park, which extends to about 800 acres, was modelled by Capability Brown and is now under the protection of the National Trust, meaning as owners of Studley Royal House you get to enjoy the park without having the upkeep of a major estate.

It is also the only World Heritage site in Yorkshire, is home to a substantial herd of deer and boasts the beautiful and renowned 18th Century water gardens, fed by the river Skell which meanders past the ruins of Fountains Abbey.

A grade II* listed property, the house itself in no way plays second fiddle to the stunning grounds.

It melds together all the conveniences of modern living with the elegance of a classic period house.

Constructed of stone under a slate roof and having distinct pavilion towers in each of the four corners, the house surrounds a central square courtyard overlooked by all of the main rooms and dominated by the working clock tower.

The interior of the house has been beautifully designed and finished, with ground floor accommodation which comprises dining room, main kitchen plus a secondary kitchens, three cloakrooms, two utility rooms, a study, morning room, formal drawing room, store room, study/library and even a ballroom.

Upstairs are eight bedrooms – five of which have en-suite bathrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room and one of which has a cloakroom. The master suite has two bathrooms.

Features throughout the house include high ceilings, many with intricate plaster work, panelling, detailed cornicing, carved door surrounds, working shutters and elegant sash windows which provide stunning views across the deer park and courtyard.

Approached through the deer park from the East Gate, a long drive flanked by an avenue of limes leads to a private spur which forks right and leads across the park and over the ha-ha to the East Front of Studley Royal House. Tall automatic wrought iron gates are positioned in the central arch of the classical seven bay arcade and lead into the central courtyard. This is home to a raised central stone fountain and a cobbled turning circle surrounded with intricate and beautifully manicured parterre gardens featuring clipped privet hedges and topiary to each corner, bordered by numerous lower and fern beds and incorporating climbing roses and passion flowers. The courtyard is floodlit by eight wrought iron lanterns.

Situated to the west of the house, and approached through a coach arch from the courtyard, are beautifully manicured and very private formal lawned gardens.

A gravelled walk runs around the perimeter of the gardens between a hornbeam and separate yew hedge which protect the gardens. Elegant stone steps lead down from the pathway to the formal lawn with a large Italian garden, central lily-pond and stone fountain.

To the four corners are meticulously maintained flower borders incorporating privet hedges, clipped yew and extensive topiary. Part of the gardens are held on an assignable 99-year lease dated March 21, 1990.

Studley Royal House is situated in wonderful rural countryside just two-and-a-half miles west of Ripon, between both the Yorkshire Dales and North Yorkshire Moors National Parks.

The property is on the market at £8m and includes 2.58 acres of land with an additional 47 acres available by separate negotiation.

For more information or to arrange a viewing please contact Crispin Holborow of Savills London office on 020 70163780 or Ed Stoyle of Savills' York office on 01904 617821.