Witney man Martin Bowden, 56, was behind the wheel of a 14-plate Seat Ibiza on the M1 between junctions 41 and 40 near Wakefield on October 11 last year when a camera snapped him driving at 9mph above the 60mph limit.

He was also found to have been driving without a valid licence or insurance.

West Yorkshire Police issued him with a notice of intended prosecution. Bowden, 56, of Lancut Road, Witney, pleaded guilty by postal form to speeding, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

His case was dealt with by Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court in a process known as the single justice procedure, with the case decided by a single magistrate in a closed room – rather than a bench of three justices in open court.

He was fined £300 and banned from driving for eight months ‘due to repeat offending’, court documents recorded.

He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs to the police and a victim surcharge of £120. The surcharge helps funds services that support victims of crime.