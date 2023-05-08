A DRIVER was injured after his car crashed into four parked vehicles.
An ambulance crew, police and firefighters were alerted to the High Street, Brompton by Sawdon, near Scarborough, at 8.24pm on Sunday (May 7).
The A170 road was closed as the emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a car had collided with four parked cars.
They added that first aid had been administered to the male driver by the fire crew until arrival of an ambulance.
