Beadlam Charity Tractor Run is an annual event organised to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The event was set up by the late Bernard Simpson, who passed away in 2021, aged 91 and is now organised by his son, Malcolm.

A spokesperson for the event said: "This year's event was a great success with the weather staying fine for the tractors taking part.

"The organisers would like to thank everyone who entered or who generously donated to the event. They would also like to say a big thank you to the many volunteers who give up their time to make the fundraiser happen."

If anyone would still like to make a donation to this year's fundraiser they can still do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/bctrun