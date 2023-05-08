Hundreds of guests gathered on the Sunday of the bank holiday weekend to mark this unique occasion. Local Councillors Caroline Goodrick, Janet Sanderson and George Jabbour, representing divisions within the Ryedale area, attended the service by kind invitation of His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire and The Dean of Ripon Cathedral who led the event.

Councillor Sanderson, who represents the Thornton Dale and Wolds division, said: "I was proud to be part of this special service. The Right Reverend John Pritchard in his address highlighted the expectation of “hope” associated with a new reign. This was a theme echoed by The Prince of Wales paying tribute to his father at the concert later the same evening, “coronations are our declarations of hope for the future”. As executive member for children's services, I believe our children are our hope for the furniture. I pay tribute to the very special prayers compiled by children across our region, three of which were included in the service on Sunday."

Councillor Jabbour, who represents the Helmsley and Sinnington division, added: "It was an honour to represent the people of Helmsley and Sinnington at this special occasion and to celebrate the Coronation of The King."

The Lord-Lieutenant closed the event calling for “three cheers” and toast to The King and Queen.