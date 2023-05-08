Nicole Carr and her partner Simon Scott, who run Scarborough based astrophotography business, Astro Dog, regularly travel to the Yorkshire coast in search of the Aurora Borealis - also known as the Northern Lights - with their dog Luna.

Their latest sighting was this morning (Monday, May 8), at 2am, which has been their first May sighting since 2018.

It's less common to see the Aurora in May due to the nights getting shorter.

The couple drove to the coast and journeyed up the cliff to overlook Jacksons Bay, where they said they were treated to views of the Waning Full Moon rising in the South, and constellations of Cassiopeia, the Plough asterism, and a fire ball meteor.

Fog had gathered towards the Northern horizon, which they say is not ideal when hoping to see the Northern Lights. But soon enough, they saw an "incredible" display which Nicole, who has been hunting for the Aurora for eight years, said she'll remember for the rest of her life.

She explained: "We let the camera keep shooting and moments later all the visible sky within our frame was lit up in pink, and it just got better and better.

"Initially it was quite subtle, but there was certainly pink and maybe even some green.

"Then the sky started to reveal even more colours. From soft yellows to shades of orange, to gentle pinks, fiery reds, and multiple shades of blue.

"We even witnessed a beautiful sun pillar prior to the sunrise and the sky and ocean took on a stunning golden tone following the sunrise. We saw lots of silhouetted boats and tall ships amongst the sunrise too.

"Despite the mist this was a beautiful display to capture, especially given the Aurora season is drawing to an end due to the shortening nights and endless twilight."

Astro Dog also runs stargazing events in Dalby Forest and around the North York Moors, which was recently awarded international dark sky status by the International Dark Sky Association, making it one of only 20 such reserves in the world.

The events include guided tours, and the chance to use the team’s telescopes for a closer look at the night sky.