The 33-year-old, is skateboarding continuously for 24 hours at Elvington Airfield.

Ryan, who has ADHD, is aiming to break two Guinness World Records as he aims to smash the records for the furthest distance travelled on a skateboard in both 12 and 24 hours.

He is taking on the challenge to raise money and awareness for mental health charities Mind, Andy’s Man Club and Next Steps Mental Health Resource Centre in Norton.

The event is open to the public and spectators.

Ryan said: "This is the biggest challenge of my life. There’s so many people around the world right now suffering with their mental health, it’s a global epidemic which is being ignored.

"For many years me and my family battled ADHD undiagnosed and like many I fell through the system of getting support and was branded “naughty” or “attention seeking” or “disruptive” which had a detrimental affect on my education, self belief and relationships with people.

"Often being just misunderstood, getting told I’d achieve nothing. Well, how wrong were they!? Don’t ever let anyone tell you, you’re not good enough, not the right fit or that you’ll never achieve nothing. It simply isn’t true, we’re all different in our zany and unique ways. Always be you! This is my ride for Monday, it’s dedicated to anyone with ADHD."

To watch Ryan take on the challenge go to https://streamyard.com/watch/bbYrCmp7KMZp