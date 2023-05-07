Fire crews and animal rescuers freed a horse that had got trapped in its horse box this afternoon.
The 12-year-old horse, named Esmeralda, had got trapped with her front legs over the horse box's partition.
Fire crews were called to the scene in Escrick just after 3pm today.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A crew from York and an animal rescue crew from Tadcaster responded to a report of a horse that had become trapped in a horse box.
Crews found the 12-year-old horse called Esmeralda had become trapped by her front legs over the partition.
"Crews assisted in releasing the horse before leaving her in the care of her owner and a vet."
