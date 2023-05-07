Across the long Coronation bank holiday weekend, as many as 17 street parties are being held in the city.

Roads have been closed to cars, trestle tables piled with food – and live bands have had people dancing in the street.

Miraculously, even the weather got into the spirit of the occasion - with Sunday in the main warm and sunny

In Naburn, at least half of the village turned out today, for a party part-funded by the parish council.

Main Street next to the Blacksmith’s Arms was closed off and decorated with bunting.

Naburn street party for the Coronation of King Charles III (Image: Stephen Lewis)

And from 1pm, ceilidh band Aluinn from Leeds struck up a lively tune and there literally was dancing in the streets.

Parish councillor and co-organiser Anne Clark said the Coronation had provided the perfect opportunity for local people to get together and throw a street party – whether they supported the monarchy or not.

“It is a national celebration, and a lovely reason to get together!” she said.

Fellow parish councillor and organiser Susie Raimes estimated that as many as 150 people had turned up.

“More and more people keep coming!” she said. "They’re bringing their own food to the tables – and one person has cooked 80 buns!”

In Albemarle Road near Knavesmire, locals had closed off the bottom of the street for a big party of their own.

Tables groaning with food ran down the centre of the street, and there was out-door table tennis, a ‘crown decorating‘ competition – and a cut-out of the throne for taking selfies.

The Naburn street party for the Coronation of King Charles III (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Orgainser Jenna Drury reckoned about 70 people had come along, from both Albemarle Road and Jamieson Terrace.

“We just wanted it to be very relaxed for everybody,” she said.

She admitted that she wasn’t a ‘strong Royalist’.

“But I did enjoy watching the Coronation,” she said. “And I was very proud that the Archbishop of York seemed to be one of the only people smiling at the service!”

In Heslington, locals had closed off the bottom end of Main Street and, with the help of funding from the parish council, set up a marquee at one end, where the New York Brass Band was playing up a storm.

The street was lined with tables and stalls and crowded with locals – many with pints in their hand, or else popping the corks on champagne bottles.

Emily, left, and Sindy Draper at the Heslington Coronation street party (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Mum and daughter Sindy and Emily Draper were at one table, sporting conspicuous Coronation hats.

Emily, 15, admitted that she had watched the Coronation, and thought that King Charles was ‘cool, I guess’.

“I think he will be a good King,” she said. “I like the way he wants to support different cultures and all the religions.”

Emily’s mum Sindy, who is originallty from Latvia, admitted that she hugely admired the Royal Family. “Im so happy to be here for this moment!” she said.

The street party’s co-organiser Cath Blacketer stressed the celebration was for everyone – whether they supported the monarchy or not.

“I very much enjoyed the coronation – the British are very good at a bit of pomp and circumstance!” she said.

“But this is just a good opportunity for everybody to get together!”

Here are some more photos from today...

Ceilidh band Aluinn at the Naburn street party (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Main Street in Naburn closed for the street party (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Tables groaning with food for the Albemarle Road street party (Image: Tables groaning with food for the Albemarle Road street party)

Dad Sam Holdstock playing open air table tennis with his daughter Eva, 7, at the Albemarle Road street party (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Organisers Nick Allen, Cath Blacketer, Sophie Stewart and Florian Block at the Heslington street party (Image: Stephen Lewis)