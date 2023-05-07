They say the overnight rave involved loud music, drug use and disorder.

They removed music equipment from the site shortly after 1pm today, but a large number of police officers are understood to have stayed at the scene as the revellers left.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This afternoon, people suspected of being involved in the organisation of the event were arrested and taken into custody. At this time, six people have been arrested.

“We have also seized several vans full of music equipment, and removed them to a secure location. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

One Stillingfleet resident who contacted The Press said: "There were cars racing through the village last night – music started at just before midnight, loud rave music all night."

She said neighbours who went down to the site reported 'two massive stages, about 1,000 people there, most under the influence of drink or drugs.'

"Most people living nearby have been trying to cope today after little or no sleep," she added.

Another local who contacted the newspaper added: "The traffic during the night has been awful. Those of us in the village have had no sleep. My son could hear it in Barlby and friends in Wheldrake too.

"The music started at 10.30pm and was still thumping at nearly 8am."

An eye-witness posted on social media that at one point there had been ‘hundreds and hundreds of people, event organisers, you name it.’

The eye-witness added: “Most people we’ve chatted to have been friendly and pleasant, but of course as always there are some that are being unpleasant and threatening, so my advice would be don’t go up there.”

The North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The impact on the local community and the risk to those present due to the derelict nature of the site were clearly unacceptable.

“While this was a challenging incident to deal with – not least because of the sheer volume of people in attendance – we’re extremely grateful to local residents for their patience.

“The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be visible in the area in the coming days, to provide reassurance to the local community and ensure there is no further disruption.”