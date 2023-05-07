They say the overnight rave involved loud music, drug use and disorder.

They removed music equipment from the site shortly after 1pm today, but a large number of police officers are understood to be still at the scene as the ravers leave.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Events such as these cause huge distress and disruption to the local community, and also put attendees themselves at risk.

"Significant number of officers are deploying to the scene, including police drone pilots. Any illegal activity identified will be dealt with robustly.

"We're grateful to local residents for their patience while we work to resolve this incident."

One eye-witness posted that at one point there had been ‘hundreds and hundreds of people, event organisers, you name it.’

The eye-witness added: “Most people we’ve chatted to have been friendly and pleasant, but of course as always there are some that are being unpleasant and threatening, so my advice would be don’t go up there.”